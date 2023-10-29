You probably wouldn't know it, but as has been the case multiple times this season, Cincinnati's offense had success. The Bearcats accumulated 442 yards Saturday against Oklahoma State, 277 of which came on the ground.

But Cincinnati still found itself on the wrong end of a 45-13 blowout to the Cowboys. The Bearcats couldn't convert when they needed to and got in the end zone just twice.

Coach Scott Satterfield is still searching for answers in Cincinnati's six-game losing streak. And while he might be able to pinpoint the cause of some of them, he hasn't been able to resolve the issues during games.

"It's not easy, it's very difficult," Satterfield said. "We've had times this season where we played really, really good and I feel like we can compete with anybody out there. And then other times, man, we don't look good. We've obviously gotta work to get better, work to get those players in the right positions. Guys who make plays need to be out there on the field. And if they're out there on the field, they're not making plays, they don't need to be out there on the field."

Check out the video above for the full press conference from Scott Satterfield.