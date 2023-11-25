Cincinnati's 2023 football season is over.

And the end can abysmally for the Bearcats, to end their first Big 12 campaign at 3-9 overall, 1-8 in the conference. On senior day, Cincinnati was run over in the second half and outgained 562-342 for the game.

Now, coach Scott Satterfield will have some time to right the ship. But that doesn't mean he isn't remorseful for the way the season finished for his seniors.

"One thing I told our team was that I apologized to our seniors, we didn't have the kind of year that they deserved and I feel for them from the bottom of my heart," Satterfield said. "I said we're going to help those guys out in any way we can in the future as far as jobs or hoping they keep playing. I told the freshmen and the underclassmen that we will get to work this winter as soon as they get back and it's going to be hard. It's going to be really hard on us coaches, as well as the players. But they want that, so this winter is going to be extremely difficult."

Check out the video above for the full post-game press conference from Satterfield.

