Sure, it's not the best gauge for how the rest of the Scott Satterfield era will go, against an FCS opponent in Eastern Kentucky. Regardless, it's still a big start to not only his tenure with the Bearcats, but with their first game as a member of the Big 12 Conference.

Cincinnati put up some big numbers in its 66-13 shellacking of the Colonels on Saturday. The Bearcats rolled up an astounding 667 yards of total offense, that included 30 first downs. They also had two interceptions on defense, even while they gave up 302 yards of total offense.

But overall, it was enough to make Satterfield happy with his team's first effort of the season.

"Whoever we played, we have to try to play the best we can possibly play," he said. "We realize next week we have Pittsburgh. They have a better defense, we recognize that. We played them last year. They have a tremendous defense, actually. It will be a lot more of a challenge, but we will play whoever they put down in front of us. We have to go and try to play our very best. We want to try and execute and when you do that, good things happen."

