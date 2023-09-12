Now 2-0 early on in the season, Cincinnati triumphantly returns home to Nippert Stadium for what will be back-to-back big games.

But before the Bearcats can look to Oklahoma, they'll have to defend the Victory Bell against nearby Miami (OH). It hasn't been too difficult for a while, as Cincinnati has won the past 16 matchups against the Redhawks, dating back to 2006.

Still, Cincinnati's matchup this weekend has the makings of a trap game. The Bearcats will have the national spotlight when they host the Sooners, but Miami (OH) has plenty of motivation with the series history and a win last week at UMASS.

Coach Scott Satterfield spoke to the need to maintain focus this week, in his weekly press conference availability on Tuesday afternoon.

"We know what's at stake with this," he said. "We know we're going to get their best shot. They're going to come in here and play as hard as they possibly can play."

Check out the video above for the full press conference from Satterfield, Gavin Gerhardt and Justin Harris.