Coming off its bye week, Cincinnati is back to Big 12 action Saturday, when it hosts Iowa State for a noon ET kickoff.

The Cyclones are 3-3 overall this season, 2-1 in conference play. They defeated TCU 27-14 last weekend at home and also defeated Oklahoma State Sept. 23. Iowa State's lone Big 12 loss was Sept. 30 to Oklahoma.

The Bearcats are well-rested, but still had a scrimmage last weekend. Coach Scott Satterfield said he liked, that has him optimistic for Cincinnati's final seven games of the season.

“Sunday we came out of practice and a couple of the old guys went, ‘Coach, are we going to do the young guy scrimmage again today?’" Satterfield said. "They love it, so to me that part has been fun. More than anything we use it as a time to rest and recover. Our guys were in the training room and the weight room just doing a lot of rehab and things to get their bodies healthy. We had a few meals together as a team last week but I think more than anything that the bonding and the fun part at practice was during the young guy scrimmage at the end.”

Check out the video above for the full press conference from Scott Satterfield, quarterback Emory Jones and linebacker Dorian Jones.