There will be no winning streak to end a season of shortcomings for Cincinnati.

The Bearcats were never really in the game on Saturday and were routed at West Virginia, 42-21. Cincinnati was nearly doubly outgained (634-344), but had no turnovers. They simply couldn't stop the Mountaineers and couldn't convert enough offensively.

Afterward, coach Scott Satterfield was again sunken and disappointed, as he's been many times this season.

"We couldn't keep pace offensively in the first half and therefore, you start getting down and trying to play catch up," he said.

Check out the video above for the full, post game press conference.