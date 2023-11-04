The losing streak is now at seven games.

It's been a while since Cincinnati has seen this amount of losing. But the Bearcats are now 2-7 and still have not gotten their first win in the Big 12 Conference.

As has been a recurring theme, Cincinnati had the advantage in many stats, including total yards. The Bearcats outgained 515-393, yet were on the losing end again, 28-26 to visiting UCF.

But this time, coach Scott Satterfield didn't sugarcoat much. He showed plenty of frustration and anger and said he told his team as much. Satterfield doesn't necessarily have any answers moving forward, but his angst is clearly showing.

"You cannot win football games being that undisciplined, it’s the turnovers and the penalties," he said. "We also had a player (Bryon Threats) kicked out tonight. Those type of things is not who we want to be, and it's embarrassing that we do those things. We have to get that fixed, and we're going to continue to work hard to get that fixed. Whoever wants to show up in that locker room tomorrow, we're going to continue to work on that, and that’s what I just told them in the locker room, It’s just unacceptable."

