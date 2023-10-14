The woes for Cincinnati continue, with a 30-10 home loss to Iowa State on homecoming. But this time, it extended a bit beyond the red zone.

The Bearcats still struggled there, as they got to the end zone on one of two trips. But this time, it was about multiple areas. Quarterback Emory Jones threw a pair of interceptions. There were plenty of drops, missed targets for Jones and mismanagement before halftime, when Cincinnati ended the half with a hail mary attempt that was intercepted, even with a timeout left.

And on defense, the Cyclones made multiple big first downs and extended a drive with a fake field goal.

"Defensively, we gave up fourth down, we held them to a field goal, but they faked it and they got a first down," coach Scott Satterfield said. "We held them on third down in the redzone, but we hit the quarterback and they got another first down. So just shooting ourselves in the foot and when you play a good quality team, it's going to be hard to overcome that. You can't allow those things to happen on those types of plays."

Check out the video above for the full post game press conference from Satterfield, Jones, Jack Dingle and Luke Kandra.

