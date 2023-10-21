Cincinnati's offense finally got moving against Baylor Saturday and scored the most points since its season-opening win over Eastern Kentucky.

But mistakes loomed large, particularly a fumbled kickoff returned by the Bears for a touchdown, in the Bearcats' 32-29 loss. After the game, coach Scott Satterfield took much of the blame. But he also expressed plenty of angst following Cincinnati's fifth straight loss.

"This is certainly not what Cincinnati football is all about, I promise you that, and this is not what we’re going to be about," Satterfield said. "We’re going to play better football, so we can go out there and get these wins. This one was certainly there for us to go get and we didn’t do it, and that starts here with me. There were some calls we could have done differently in the game. It's very frustrating, again we made some mistakes today."

Check out the video above for the full post game video, from Satterfield, Jowon Briggs, Evan Prater and Corey Kiner.