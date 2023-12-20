Cincinnati didn't fully wrap up its 2024 signing class until after coach Scott Satterfield spoke with members of the media on Wednesday. Three-star defensive tackle Garrison Butler sent the Bearcats his letter of intent late in the afternoon.

But Cincinnati had already achieved nearly all it set out to do with the class before that bow arrived. And as he recapped and specifically detailed aspects of the class, Satterfield had plenty to smile about. As is the case with every other college program on signing day each year, there's hope. And after the three-win season the Bearcats finished with in 2023, that's all Satterfield can want.

The day started off a a high-note, when arguably the jewel of the class became official. St. Joseph's Prep (Pa.) three-star quarterback Samaj Jones was long the top quarterback target for Cincinnati well before he committed on July 2. There's plenty of reasons why every Bearcats committed player to that point actively recruited Jones on social media and why it was a big deal when he officially visited June 9.

Jones was the focal point of that weekend.

Cincinnati won't play a game for nearly nine months and won't start spring practice for more than two months. But for now, there's plenty to be hopeful for.

“Recruiting has been a long journey this past season," Satterfield said. "When you think about all these high school players, we started off with over 1000 of them back when we first got here trying to recruit this class and to get narrowed down to this group right here is special. We have 21 high school recruits who are going to come in and be part of our family now. We're extremely excited about that."

