It's a short week for Cincinnati, which will head west following its loss at home Saturday to Oklahoma. On Friday night, the Bearcats will play at BYU, also in its first season in the Big 12 Conference.

The Cougars are 3-1 this season, which includes a win at Arkansas. Their only blemish is a 38-27 loss Saturday at Kansas. BYU also still outgained the Jayhawks 366-351, but had two interceptions.

Still, coach Scott Satterfield said he sees the Cougars as a huge challenge.

"Short week, having to go out and travel there," he said. "We're prepared for that.

"They play solid defense, and that's how they've been winning games and done some great things. It’s another challenge for us, going on the road, but looking forward to going out and playing these guys. Again, a lot of respect for what they do.”






