In a time with many instances of revolving doors, Cincinnati has a group of players who decided to stay put.

Yesterday marked the first day college football players could enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, though many nationally announced their intentions weeks ago. More than 1,000 players nationwide entered, the most one-day entrance in the portal's brief two and a half years of existence.

On Tuesday, coach Scott Satterfield was flanked by two of his returners, junior punter Mason Fletcher and junior nose tackle Dontay Corleone, to address where the Bearcats are headed. And while Cincinnati has much to improve from its 3-9 finish in 2023, Satterfield has much to be thankful for, including the return of running back Corey Kiner and all five starters to the Bearcats' offensive line.

"We wanna fill that locker room with those types of individuals," Satterfield said. "When it gets down to it, it's crunch time and we've gotta make the play, those guys will make the plays, because they do things right."

Satterfield, Fletcher and Corleone discussed the state of Cincinnati and what's next with members of the media on Tuesday.