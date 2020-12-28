BearcatReport - VIDEO: Offense Pre-Peach Bowl

At this point, not many, if any football teams have gone unaffected in some way by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cincinnati has not been immune. The Bearcats went from Nov. 21, until Dec. 19 without playing a game. That came as the result of multiple positive coronavirus tests within Cincinnati's program.

But as dozens of teams opted out, then 14 bowls were canceled due to the pandemic, the Bearcats were one of the few unaffected. Since the beginning of the 2020 season, no Cincinnati players opted out of the season. It's yet another reason the Bearcats are in their current position, as the lone non-power five representative in a New Year's Six bowl, ready to take on Georgia on New Year's Day in the Chick-fil-a Peach Bowl.

"It really just shows our true culture as a team, how we can stay together as a team, what we've worked for," quarterback Desmond Ridder said. "We know we want to achieve one goal. We're going to need everyone to do that. Everyone staying together, be on one team. It's what Coach (Luke) Fickell has preached since he got here and what he'll continue to preach till he leaves."

Above, see full pre-game video press conference video from offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock, Ridder, running back Gerrid Doaks, tight end Josh Whyle, wide receiver Michael Young Jr and punter James Smith.