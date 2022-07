Cincinnati won't join the Big 12 Conference until July 1 of 2023. The new Big 12 commissioner also isn't technically on board yet, until Aug. 1.

Both, though, are intertwined in the ongoing conference realignment chatter. The Bearcats have a home in a power five conference and a commissioner who has the right background and so far said the right things.

