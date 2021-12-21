VIDEO: Miller, Saunders, Koval Post TN Tech

In a night where Cincinnati faced one of its own, in former Bearcats forward Mamoudou Diarra, it was Mike Saunders who was the difference.

Saunders scored 15 points as they held on for a 76-67 win over visiting Tennessee Tech Tuesday night.

With just over nine minutes to play, the Golden Eagles were within 55-51. Cincinnati went on a 13-2 run, capped by a pair of Saunders free throws and did enough to pick up the win.

Afterward, Saunders, forward Hayden Koval and coach Wes Miller recapped the win.