On Tuesday, coach Wes Miller forgot he had a press conference to attend. So, he hightailed it through the Lindner Center down to the media room. By Miller's estimate, he covered the distance in about 45 seconds.

Miller was a bit out of breath by the time he arrived to address questions from assembled media. He bought a bit of time by recapping the event.

The hope, though, is that Cincinnati is well prepared for the start of Big 12 play. And by playing mostly low-level competition in non-conference play, the Bearcats shouldn't be too worn out. The Big 12, regarded by many as the best conference in men's college basketball, has six teams in the AP Top 25 this week. At No. 12, BYU is one of them and is where Cincinnati will start Saturday, with a 10 pm ET tip in Provo.

"It's gonna be this way in the Big 12 every night," Miller said. "You've gotta be able to sit up here on this podium and talk about how great the other team is and how difficult of a challenge it's gonna be, and how great the environment is. BYU is all of those things."

