Yes, Cincinnati coach Wes Miller's roots are in North Carolina, where he played for the Tar Heels from 2004-07. Miller said he understands some of why North Carolina declined a bid for the NIT after it also failed to receive an invite to the NCAA Tournament.

But for Miller and the Bearcats, that was never even remotely a thought.

"I think the majority of college basketball still views the NIT as a national tournament with a ton of history," he said. "It's really, well-respected. I think it's an honor to be invited. Certainly, it's not your goal. Your goal is to be in the NCAA Tournament. But it's an honor to be invited , too and you get to keep playing basketball in March."

Cincinnati hosts Virginia Tech in the first round of the NIT at 9 pm ET tomorrow. The game will be televised by ESPN2.