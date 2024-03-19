As a No. 2 seed, Cincinnati will host San Francisco on Wednesday in the opening round of the NIT. No, it's not the NCAA Tournament. But for the Bearcats, it's more game experience, more practices and more time for building towards next season.

On Tuesday, coach Wes Miller spoke with members of the media about the chance to play more and make the most of another opportunity.

"It's not the NCAA Tournament, but the NIT's a big deal," he said. "We have a chance to win a tournament and get a banner, get a ring. That's a big, damn deal."

Check out the video above for Miller's full press conference.