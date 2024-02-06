By many calculations, from plenty of pundits, Cincinnati is square on the bubble for the NCAA Tournament.

The Bearcats sit at 15-7 overall and will likely live on that bubble throughout the rest of the season. That makes a few extra days of rest, like they have this week, plenty more valuable. But it also makes each of Cincinnati's remaining nine regular season games equally as important.

On Tuesday, Miller spoke with members of the media to go over what's been a brutal stretch of play in the Bearcats' first season in the Big 12. Seven of their nine conference games have been against teams who were ranked in the AP Top 25 at tipoff and they've gone 4-5 during that stretch. Cincinnati has another one Saturday, when it hosts No. 5 Houston at 4 pm ET.

"It's every night, it's every possession, every team has players, every team is well coached," Miller said. "Saying it is one thing, experiencing it is something different and we're still only halfway through."

Check out the video above for Miller's full Tuesday press conference.