VIDEO: Miller, DeJulius Post Houston

Save for one player, the shots just weren't there Sunday night for Cincinnati, The Bearcats shot just 34 percent for the game.

That one player was senior guard David DeJulius, who had 25 points in Cincinnati's 80-58 loss to visiting Houston. And even of those 25 points, 18 came in the first half, in which the Bearcats clawed back before halftime, got within single digits just after the break, then the Cougars took off and Cincinnati had no answer.

After the game, DeJulius and coach Wes Miller recapped the loss.