VIDEO: Miller, Davenport, Saunders Post Illinois

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- With 11:55 to play in the first half, it had been all Illinois. Forward Kofi Cockburn had 12 points and Cincinnati just didn't have an answer.

The Bearcats called timeout.

"We told each other, we know what we have to do to win this game," sophomore guard Mike Saunders said. "We know what we're capable of. We just bought in."

Buy in, the Bearcats did. They caught up to and ran away from the Illini, in a 71-51 win in the Hall of Fame Classic. Cincinnati will face the winner tomorrow of the Arkansas/Kansas State game.

After the game, Saunders, Jeremiah Davenport and coach Wes Miller spoke with members of the media.