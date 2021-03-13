BearcatReport - VIDEO: Madsen, Brannen Post AAC Semis

There were some free throws down the stretch that could have sealed the deal for Cincinnati. But freshman forward Tari Eason missed the second of a one-and-one. On the following Bearcats possession, he missed the front end of a one-and one, but the rebound went to sophomore Jeremiah Davenport. He, too, though, missed the one-and one attempt.

But the Bearcats made up for the misses with defense. And on the final possession, they forced an errant three-point attempt by Wichita State just before the buzzer to come away with a 60-59 win. Cincinnati will now play Houston in the AAC Tournament championship game at 3:15 pm ET tomorrow, the fourth straight championship game appearance for the Bearcats, with an NCAA berth on the line.

After the game, freshman Mason Madsen and coach John Brannen spoke with members of the media.