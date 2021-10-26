VIDEO: Fickell, Ridder Pre-Tulane

Cincinnati weathered the first of what will be three straight games against the bottom teams in the American Athletic Conference standings. The Bearcats struggled throughout their 27-20 win Saturday at Navy, but were unfazed in the two major national polls. They actually rose one spot in the USA Today Coaches poll and are now No. 2 in that and the Associated Press Top 25 poll.

But Cincinnati can ill-afford to make many other mistakes.

The Bearcats travel to Tulane for a noon ET kickoff Staurday. The Green Wave are 1-6, 0-3 in conference play and have lost five straight games, by an average of 23.4 points.

Coach Luke Fickell and quarterback Desmond Ridder talked about Tulane with members of the media on Tuesday.