VIDEO: Fickell, Ridder Pre-Temple

Cincinnati has come back down from cloud nine. At least, that's what coach Luke Fickell will have you believe.

The Bearcats' 24-13 win Saturday at Notre Dame bumped them to No. 5 in the AP top 25 rankings and put them in the national conversation to be considered for the College Football Playoff. Fickell and his team celebrated. But come Sunday, he said that was behind them.

For one, Cincinnati has likely done the most of what it can do already. The Bearcats enter AAC play Friday against Temple. And from here out, even the slightest slip will take them right back out of that conversation.

"We've had one objective, whether it's year one or year five, that's to play for championships," Fickell said. "And the only way you can do that is to win your league, to give yourself an opportunity to be in that championship game."

Check out Fickell's full press conference with members of the media, above.