The only thing that really slowed down Cincinnati in the Birmingham Bowl Thursday was the weather. The game was delayed for 91 minutes midway through the first quarter due to lightning from storms in the area.

When play resumed, the Bearcats couldn't be slowed down. They rolled up 459 yards of total offense in steamrolling past Boston College 38-6.

Sophomore quarterback Desmond Ridder was named the game's MVP. He threw for just 95 yards, but ran for 105 yards and three touchdowns on 21 carries.

Afterward, coach Luke Fickell and Ridder spoke to the media.