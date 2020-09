After two games, Cincinnati has found out more about itself. The Bearcats' offense can still get moving, while the defense aced its first big test Saturday in a 24-10 win over Army.

This Saturday, Cincinnati shifts its focus to its first conference game in 2020. The Bearcats host AAC foe South Florida at 3:30 pm on ESPN Plus.

Coach Luke Fickell previewed that game and talked about where UC is after two games on Tuesday during his weekly press conference.