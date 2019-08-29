The margin of victory probably could have been bigger for Cincinnati.

As is the case in most season-openers, there were mistakes. Quarterback Desmond Ridder puzzlingly threw the ball and was intercepted at the UCLA two-yard line late in the second quarter. Then, defensive back Ja'Von Hicks was whistled for a face mask penalty that three plays later led to a Bruins touchdown. And those were just the biggest ones.

Still, the Bearcats looked solid to start their 2019 season. Running back Michael Warren II ran for a touchdown and caught another, and Hicks redeemed himself with a fumble recovery and an interception in Cincinnati's 24-14 win.

After the game, coach Luke Fickell talked about the ups and downs of the game with the media.