To say the first half on Saturday was ugly for Cincinnati might be putting it lightly. The Bearcats were penalized eight times for 95 yards, were outgained by visiting Ohio 236-131 and at one point, trailed 21-0. But Cincinnati turned it all around in the second half and rallied for a 34-30 win. It's the Bearcats' best start in six years. Afterward, coach Luke Fickell recapped the game with the media.