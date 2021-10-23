VIDEO: Fickell Post UC Win at Navy

This season has been a trying one for Navy, with just one win against UCF to its credit. But the Midshipmen didn't look like such a downtrodden team on Saturday, just as Cincinnati didn't look like the No. 2 team in the country.

The Bearcats were outgained in total yardage, 308-271, but found just enough to hold off Navy 27-20. Defensive back Arquon Bush snagged a late interception to seal the win.

Afterward, coach Luke Fickell talked about Cincinnati's struggles and how the Bearcats eeked out a win with members of the media. Check out that video above.