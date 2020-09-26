BearcatReport - VIDEO: Fickell Post Army Win

Less than one minute into the game (51 seconds to be exact), quarterback Desmond Ridder fumbled the football on an attempted pitch to Charles McClelland. Army's Jabari Moore deflected the ball, recovered and ran 42 yards untouched for a touchdown.

That would be Army's only touchdown of the game.

Cincinnati shut down a Black Knights offense that averaged 389.5 yards rushing through two games. They managed just 182 yards, as the Bearcats rolled after that point, for a 24-10 win.

After the game, coach Luke Fickell spoke with reporters about the win and where the team is moving forward.