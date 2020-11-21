BearcatReport - VIDEO: Fickell, Players Post Win At UCF

As far as coach Luke Fickell was concerned, he could have easily dropped the mic and ended his press conference Saturday before he even began. He started his press conference with a simple, yet strong sentiment.

"I think we just made a statement," Fickell said. "I don't know if you need anything more than that."

It's true. Cincinnati, No. 7 in both national polls, faced arguably its toughest match of the season and passed, en route to a 36-33 win at Central Florida.

And early on, it didn't look good for the Bearcats. But they rallied strong in the second half, notably the fourth quarter, with an interception by Darrick Forrest that they turned into a one-yard touchdown run by quarterback Desmond Ridder. That gave Cincinnati a 29-25 lead. The Bearcats added a Ridder touchdown pass, then held off a late rally by the Golden Knights, for the win.

Afterward, Fickell, Ridder and Forrest spoke to members of the media.