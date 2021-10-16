VIDEO: Fickell, Players Post UCF

From here out this season, it won't be enough for Cincinnati to simply win its games. The Bearcats need style points, which means piling on the points and playing stifling defense no matter the opponent.

Cincinnati did both on Saturday and made them look easy, in a 56-21 win over visiting UCF. That the game was nationally televised on ABC only added to the win.

And in doing so, one of the Bearcats' stars shone even brighter. Senior quarterback Desmond Ridder gets plenty of recognition, and rightfully so, but junior running back Jerome Ford showed once again that he's as good as any running back in the country. He exploded against the Golden Knights for a career-high 189 yards and four touchdowns.

Afterward, Ford, Ridder, cornerback Coby Bryant and coach Luke Fickell met with members of the media.