VIDEO: Fickell, Ford, Cook Post Murray State

It wasn't a situation Cincinnati or likely anyone else, thought the Bearcats would be in. After a half, they were tied with Murray State, an FCS team, 7-7.

A week ago, Cincinnati ran over Miami (OH) to again claim the Victory Bell. Quarterback Desmond Ridder even threw for a touchdown on his first pass attempt of the game. The Bearcats woke up from their slumber for a 42-7 win over the visiting Racers. But it was despite a first half in which the Bearcats had just 83 yards and allowed 180 yards.

The second half was a complete 180-degree turnaround. Cincinnati had 308 yards and allowed just 52.

After the game, coach Luke Fickell, running back Jerome Ford and safety Brian Cook talked with members of the media about the win and the early struggles.