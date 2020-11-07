 BearcatReport - VIDEO: Fickell, Doaks, Ridder Post Houston
football

VIDEO: Fickell, Doaks, Ridder Post Houston

Three weeks, three games, three no doubt wins. And whether Cincinnati wants to talk about it or not, it's in the conversation for a spot in the College Football Playoff.

In the Bearcats' 38-10 win over Houston, they showed off some of the weapons they have on offense. Running back Gerrid Doaks ran for a career-high 184 yards and a touchdown. Quarterback Desmond Ridder threw for a touchdown and ran in three more.

And after the game, Doaks, Ridder and coach Luke Fickell talked about the win with members of the media.

