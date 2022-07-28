VIDEO: Fickell at AAC Media Day

For the first time in the past three years, there's a position battle for Cincinnati's QB1.

There's a pair of quarterbacks seeking to replace Desmond Ridder, who graduated and was selected in the third round of the NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons. Redshirt sophomore Evan Prater has sat behind Ridder the past two seasons, soaking plenty up.

Before that, it was quarterback Ben Bryant behind Ridder. Bryant spent his first three seasons, 2018-20, at Cincinnati. He transferred before last season to Eastern Michigan, where he threw for 3,121 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Throughout the spring and now heading into fall camp, coach Luke Fickell has been mostly mum on whether one has a leg up on the other. He reiterated that Thursday on the AAC's virtual Media Day. Fickell again insisted it remains a battle between the two and will likely continue.

"There is definitely a quarterback battle," Fickell said. "It will be as much of a battle as we can possibly be. You can't go live and you can't put quarterbacks live. Knowing that we've got five returning starters up front on the offensive line and a defensive line that's gonna be anchors to what it is that we do, will give us an opportunity to really challenge the rest."



Check out Fickell's full media day interview above.