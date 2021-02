For the first time in its seven games since the layoff from COVID-19 testing, Cincinnati could breathe comfortably. The Bearcats' previous five wins had come by a total of 10 points.

On Friday, however, Cincinnati had little trouble putting away visiting Tulane, in a 91-71 rout. Sophomore forward Jeremiah Davenport led the Bearcats with a career-high 27 points.

Afterward, Davenport and coach John Brannen spoke with members of the media about the win.