BearcatReport - VIDEO: Coach John Brannen Post Houston

Near the midway point of the first half on Sunday, visiting Cincinnati led Houston 19-18. From there, it was completely one-sided.

The Bearcats shot jut 30 percent from the floor and were routed in a 90-52 loss to the Cougars. Coach John Brannen, hoarse from the game, didn't assess the loss much afterward. Instead, he offered more of what he hopes to see from his team moving forward.

"We've got a choice to make," Brannen said. "And the bottom line is each individual person can either cast blame, or look themselves in the mirror and find out what we've gotta do better."

Check out the video above for Brannen's full, brief, post-game press conference.