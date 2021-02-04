BearcatReport - VIDEO: Brannen, DeJulius Post Temple

Before tonight, it had been 25 days since Cincinnati had a game. The Bearcats had multiple positive COVID-19 tests and due to contract tracing, were forced to postpone their games since.

Cincinnati was actually supposed to play at Temple, the first game it had postponed. And on Thursday night, the Bearcats finally played in Philadelphia and scraped by with a 63-60 win. The Bearcats' rustiness was apparent, as they hit just 10 of 21 free throws, due in part to having just one five-on-five practice during the time off.

Coach John Brannen and guard David DeJulius talked about the win, the hardships of the past month and where UC goes from here with members of the media.