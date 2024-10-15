Advertisement
in other news
Winning ugly is better than losing pretty
The Bearcats grinded out a win at Central Florida on Saturday, proving they can win any game any way.
• Alex Frank
Video: Bearcats Satterfield, Bartlett, Golday, Johnson, Kiner and Sorsby
Bearcats HC Satterfield, LB Bartlett, LB Golday, WR Johnson, RB Kiner and QB Sorsby
• J.T. Smith
Bearcats Deflate The Bounce House, Defeat Knights 19-13
Bearcats deflate the Bounce House, knock off Knights 19-13
• Neil Meyer
Saturday is the most important game of the Scott Satterfield era
Saturday's game at Central Florida is a pivotal game for the Bearcats, and it could change perceptions.
• Alex Frank
Cincinnati makes 4-star DE Tim Griffin's Top-8
4 star DE Tim Griffin discusses his visit to Cincinnati and breaks down the bearcats recruitment
• Neil Meyer
Video: Bearcats HC Satterfield, TE Royer and QB Sorsby
