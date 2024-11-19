Published Nov 19, 2024
Video: Bearcats HC Satterfield, LB Bartlett, RB Kiner and QB Sorsby
circle avatar
J.T. Smith  •  The Front Office News
Publisher
Twitter
@_JT_Smith
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings