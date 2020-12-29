BearcatReport - VIDEO: Bearcats Defense Pre-Peach Bowl

Cincinnati ranks No. 10 in the FBS in total defense. The Bearcats 314.4 yards over nine games and are No. 7 in scoring defense, having allowed 16 points per game.

The Bearcats were recognized individually yesterday when safety James Wiggins and cornerback Ahmad Gardner were both named to the Associated Press' all-American second-team. For Gardner, it was a confirmation of what he's gone through over the past two seasons, but also what still lies ahead.

"It shows that, like, my talent isn't going unnoticed and everything," he said. "Like I want to be on first team. That's what I'm going to, like, strive to get on next year. It means a lot. That was a real true blessing to see that."

Check out the full video press conferences above with Gardner, Joel Dublanko, Elijah Ponder and Coby Bryant.



