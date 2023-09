“We got what we wanted,” Jones said after his second interception of the game. “Our receiver fell down. I thought it was a PI (pass interference), but we didn’t get it and that’s how it turned out.”

Cincinnati’s Emory Jones’ pass on fourth down from the 2 was intercepted by Yahsyn McKee to end it.

Brett Gabbert threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Joe Wilkins Jr. in overtime and the Miami-Ohio RedHawks defeated its oldest rival, the Cincinnati Bearcats, 31-24 on Saturday night to break a 16-game losing streak in the series.

Carter Brown’s 35-yard field goal attempt was blocked by McKee as time expired to force overtime. The teams also played overtime games in 1996 and 1997.

“The block was bigger than the interception because it gave us a chance,” McKee said. “The right tackle was stepping down super far every time they had a chance to kick a field goal. I knew I would get one.”

Cincinnati was inside the Miami 10-yard line four times, but managed just three field goals in the first three quarters after scoring on their first possession.

“They were down there all night. We said all week that we had to make plays and we did,” Miami coach Chuck Martin said of his first win against Cincinnati in nine tries. “It’s been a long time. A lot had to go our way. We kept fighting, fighting, fighting. We said all week it means everything to Miami. The last 10 years we haven’t been competitive.”

Now his only problem is finding a place for the Victory Bell trophy.

“I don’t know where to put it,” Martin said. “They’re ringing it in the locker room. It sounds good.”

Miami (2-1) shocked the Bearcats with a 79-yard scoring strike from Gabbert to Gage Larvadain on the first play from scrimmage, forcing Cincinnati to play from behind for the first time this season. The Bearcats responded on the next series with an 80-yard drive, capped by a 4-yard touchdown plunge by Corey Kiner.

The lead changed four times after that.

Gabbert, the younger brother of NFL quarterback Blaine Gabbert, threw for 229 yards and two touchdowns. He also led Miami with 58 yards rushing.

Cincinnati had 507 yards of offense.

“We had a lot of yards,” Cincinnati’s first year coach Scott Satterfield said. “When you have a lot of yards, you should have a lot of points.”

Miami last defeated Cincinnati in 2005 and are 60-60-7 in the series.