BearcatReport - UC/Tulsa Game Canceled, Teams To Meet In Title Game

Saturday’s Cincinnati at Tulsa game will not be played.

The American Athletic Conference announced Tuesday that the game between the Bearcats and Golden Hurricane has been called off because of COVID-19 issues at Cincinnati.

Both teams are undefeated in AAC play and have clinched a matchup on Dec. 19 in the conference title game. Saturday’s game would have determined the home team for the title game.

Now, without a head-to-head matchup to determine the tiebreaker, the site of the championship game will be the home stadium of the team that is ranked higher in Tuesday night’s College Football Playoff rankings.

Cincinnati, at 8-0, was ranked No. 7 last week. Tulsa, No. 24 last week, is now 6-1 after beating Navy on Saturday. Tulsa’s only loss came in its opening game against Oklahoma State. The Golden Hurricane have not lost since.

Cincinnati was originally scheduled to play at Tulsa on Oct. 17.

Below is the full announcement from the AAC:

The American Athletic Conference has announced that the regular-season football game between Cincinnati and Tulsa, scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 12, will not be played due to positive COVID-19 cases at Cincinnati, the ensuing contact tracing of student-athletes, and the recommendation of the conference’s Medical Advisory Group.

The regular-season game will not be rescheduled. Cincinnati and Tulsa are scheduled to meet Saturday, Dec. 19, in the American Athletic Conference Championship Game.

Both teams will have 6-0 conference records at the conclusion of the regular season. In the absence of a regular-season head-to-head result to break the tie, the site of the championship game will be the home stadium of the team that is ranked higher in the Dec. 8 College Football Playoff rankings, per The American’s tiebreaking procedure.