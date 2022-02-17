 BearcatReport - UC Staves Off Wichita State 85-76
UC Staves Off Wichita State 85-76

Associated Press
David DeJulius registered 17 points and six assists as Cincinnati beat Wichita State 85-76 on Thursday night.

Mika Adams-Woods had 15 points and six rebounds for Cincinnati (17-9, 7-6 American Athletic Conference). John Newman III added 13 points. Abdul Ado had four blocks.

Ricky Council IV had 17 points for the Shockers (13-10, 4-7). Dexter Dennis and Tyson Etienne each had 14 points.

The Bearcats improve to 2-0 against the Shockers for the season. Cincinnati defeated Wichita State 61-57 on Jan. 16.

