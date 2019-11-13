News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-13 11:20:34 -0600') }} football Edit

UC's Pro Football Focus Grades: UCONN

Jason Stamm • BearcatReport
Editor

From start to finish, Cincinnati had no trouble in getting past visiting Connecticut, in a 48-3 win Saturday that could mark the last meeting between the two for quite some time. But how were the B...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}