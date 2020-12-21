UC's Pro Football Focus Grades: Tulsa
In a driving rain that resulted in plenty of miscues on both sides of the field, Cincinnati held off Tulsa 27-24 to win the AAC championship and head to the Chick-fil-a Peach Bowl. But how were the...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news