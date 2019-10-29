UC's Pro Football Focus Grades: Through Bye
After a humbling loss at Ohio State last month, Cincinnati has won five in a row and is ranked in both national polls. But how have the Bearcats looked through this point in the season? Take a look...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news