UC's Pro Football Focus Grades: Miami (OH)
Right out of the gate, Cincinnati got on the scoreboard, with a touchdown pass from Desmond Ridder on his first attempted throw, en route to a 49-14 win over Miami (OH) for the Victory Bell. But ho...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news