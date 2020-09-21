UC's Pro Football Focus Grades: Austin Peay
Cincinnati kicked off its 2020 season with an expected, 55-20 trouncing of FCS foe Austin Peay on Saturday. But how were the Bearcats in the game overall? Take a look at Cincinnati's top 25 grades ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news