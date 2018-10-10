UC's Pro Football Focus grades and snap counts from Week Six
Cincinnati is now ranked No. 25 nationally in both of the major polls, after a win Saturday over Tulane for homecoming. But how were the Bearcats in the game overall? Take a look at Cincinnati's gr...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news